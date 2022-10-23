Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 16,326 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after acquiring an additional 368,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.