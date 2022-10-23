Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 46,485 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 814.4% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 205,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 182,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,802,000 after acquiring an additional 110,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Simmons First National Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.