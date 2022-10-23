Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.38 Million in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.