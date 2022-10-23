Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Elastic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elastic by 8.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Elastic by 11.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,220 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elastic Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $63.55 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

