Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,211 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Shares of FL stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 101,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,252,807.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,632,065.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 101,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,252,807.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,632,065.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,064 shares of company stock worth $18,352,983 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

