Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after buying an additional 392,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.