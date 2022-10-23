Sciencast Management LP Sells 5,359 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

DG opened at $239.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

