Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.21 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 1,126.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

