Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.34 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 432.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,068 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $35,099,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,821,000 after acquiring an additional 980,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3,389.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 399,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

ACI opened at $21.08 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

