Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 164,933 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,872 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

BBY opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

