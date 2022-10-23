Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Scotgold Resources Price Performance
Shares of SGZ stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. Scotgold Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 55.25 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £37.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65.
About Scotgold Resources
Read More
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.