Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $804.49

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 804.49 ($9.72) and traded as low as GBX 735 ($8.88). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 748.20 ($9.04), with a volume of 1,892,433 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 801.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 815.12. The company has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

