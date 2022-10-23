SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

