Searle & CO. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Searle & CO. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.4% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $3,995,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.10 and a 200-day moving average of $227.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

