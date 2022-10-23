Searle & CO. Has $700,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

