Searle & CO. Purchases 2,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 103.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $219,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $120,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 29.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.63 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

