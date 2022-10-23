Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Volume Tops $1.56 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $121.65 million and $1.56 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,213.61 or 0.99992776 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00057725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046672 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022720 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00515107 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,716,570.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

