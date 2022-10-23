Seneca House Advisors Buys 1,414 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 2.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

NYSE VMC opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

