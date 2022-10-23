Seneca House Advisors Buys 283 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.5% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Price Performance
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.