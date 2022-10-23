Seneca House Advisors Buys 51 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after buying an additional 350,571 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.17 and a 200-day moving average of $239.50. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

