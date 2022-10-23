Seneca House Advisors Purchases 3,383 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 4.9% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

