Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after acquiring an additional 857,690 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.