Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.68. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

