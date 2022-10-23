Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.19 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

