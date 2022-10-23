Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

