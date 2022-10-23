Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

IDXX opened at $337.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.88 and its 200 day moving average is $378.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

