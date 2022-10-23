Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $111.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

