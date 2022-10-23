Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.58.

TDG opened at $537.88 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $582.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.