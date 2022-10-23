Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

