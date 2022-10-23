SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) is TFC Financial Management’s 5th Largest Position

TFC Financial Management trimmed its stake in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,163,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,167 shares during the period. SES AI makes up 3.7% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in SES AI were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $12,406,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $10,851,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $10,785,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $4,450,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SES traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 1,679,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Insider Activity

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,656,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,159 shares of company stock worth $711,577. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.