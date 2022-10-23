Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $5.47 billion and approximately $91.20 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.92 or 0.28014630 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com.

Shiba Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

