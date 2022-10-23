Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $228.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $286.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.14.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

