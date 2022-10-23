SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after buying an additional 83,613 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.