Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $174.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.