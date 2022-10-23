Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 500 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. 1,844,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,770. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $170.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

