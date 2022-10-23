Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.04 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 989,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,695. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

