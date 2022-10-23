Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $102.52. 2,029,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,703. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $223.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

