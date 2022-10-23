Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $701,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.07. 1,505,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,562. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

