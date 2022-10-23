Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 137,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 316,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 73,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after acquiring an additional 83,360 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 473,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.