Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 6,271 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,387 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,593,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,367,000 after purchasing an additional 615,590 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BNS stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.55. 4,047,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,044. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 45.29%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.