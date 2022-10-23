Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after acquiring an additional 148,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

NYSE:GS traded up $14.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.16. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.