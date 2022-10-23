Societe Generale Trims EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Target Price to SEK 230

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from SEK 250 to SEK 230 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $351.67.

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

