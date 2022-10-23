South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

SJI stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 83.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

