Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWN. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

SWN opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.