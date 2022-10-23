SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in International Paper by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

