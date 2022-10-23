SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $230.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.97.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

