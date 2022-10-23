SPC Financial Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $140.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average is $155.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

