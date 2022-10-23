SPC Financial Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4,960.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 354,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 347,450 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

PTIN stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

