SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 2,424 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,205,000 after buying an additional 1,820,253 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,936,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 341,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 317,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

