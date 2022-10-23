SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the second quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

